OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Copper prices jumps past $9,000 for first time in almost 10 years
The contract is now 10% below the all-time high of $10,190 a tonne touched in February 2011. (AFP)
The contract is now 10% below the all-time high of $10,190 a tonne touched in February 2011. (AFP)

Copper prices jumps past $9,000 for first time in almost 10 years

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 09:28 AM IST Reuters

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to $9,187 a tonne, the highest since September 2011, also helped by a weaker dollar

London copper jumped on Monday to cross the $9,000 a tonne level for the first time since September 2011, extending a rally that has been driven mainly by expectation of a pick-up in demand after the Chinese New Year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to $9,187 a tonne, the highest since September 2011, also helped by a weaker dollar. Last week, it posted its third straight weekly gain.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The contract is now 10% below the all-time high of $10,190 a tonne touched in February 2011.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced as much as 6% to 67,370 yuan ($10,433.64) a tonne, its highest since August 2011.

The dollar fell to a three-year low on rising risk sentiment, making greenback-priced LME metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, copper demand is expected to rise as top consumer China returned from a long holiday and on hopes of a stronger global economic recovery due to COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs and further stimulus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout