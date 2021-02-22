Copper prices jumps past $9,000 for first time in almost 10 years

Copper prices jumps past $9,000 for first time in almost 10 years1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to $9,187 a tonne, the highest since September 2011, also helped by a weaker dollar
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to $9,187 a tonne, the highest since September 2011, also helped by a weaker dollar
London copper jumped on Monday to cross the $9,000 a tonne level for the first time since September 2011, extending a rally that has been driven mainly by expectation of a pick-up in demand after the Chinese New Year.
London copper jumped on Monday to cross the $9,000 a tonne level for the first time since September 2011, extending a rally that has been driven mainly by expectation of a pick-up in demand after the Chinese New Year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to $9,187 a tonne, the highest since September 2011, also helped by a weaker dollar. Last week, it posted its third straight weekly gain.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.1% to $9,187 a tonne, the highest since September 2011, also helped by a weaker dollar. Last week, it posted its third straight weekly gain.
The contract is now 10% below the all-time high of $10,190 a tonne touched in February 2011.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced as much as 6% to 67,370 yuan ($10,433.64) a tonne, its highest since August 2011.
The dollar fell to a three-year low on rising risk sentiment, making greenback-priced LME metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.
Meanwhile, copper demand is expected to rise as top consumer China returned from a long holiday and on hopes of a stronger global economic recovery due to COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs and further stimulus.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.