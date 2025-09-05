Copper rises on weaker dollar, hopes for stronger demand in China

By Polina Devitt
LONDON, Sept 5 - Copper prices rose on Friday as a weaker dollar and hopes for stronger demand in China provided support ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the session that may provide more clarity on the U.S. interest rate trajectory.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,939.50 per metric ton by 1023 GMT. The contract touched a five-month high of $10,038 on Wednesday on mounting expectations of the U.S. interest rate cut later in the month.
Lower interest rates improve prospects for growth-dependent metals, while a weaker U.S. currency, last down 0.3%, makes dollar-priced metals more attractive for other currency holders. Indicating that tight copper concentrate supply kept hitting smelters in Asia, one of Japan's top copper smelters JX Advanced Metals said it was likely to cut copper production by tens of thousands of tons in the fiscal year ending in March.
The premium saw a slump at the end of July as Washington excluded refined copper metal from its import tariffs on some copper products, but the fall has not been enough to cause an outflow from the U.S. stocks, a copper trader said.
Among other London metals, aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,603.50 a ton, zinc increased 0.6% to $2,860.50, lead climbed 0.4% to $1,993, tin gained 0.4% to $34,630, while nickel was up 0.3% at $15,270.
