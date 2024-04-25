Copper still isn’t a one-way bet
SummaryThe price of the metal has surged and BHP has bid for miner Anglo American, but the bull case for the metal is a bit more complicated than it seems.
Copper bulls are roaming the wilds of the London Metal Exchange again. The price for the 3-month contract, which dipped below $8000 a metric ton in late 2023 as Chinese growth sagged, closed above $9700 on Wednesday. It is now up around 13% from the beginning of the year. And BHP, one of the world’s top miners, has just unveiled its bid to buy its rival, and copper heavyweight, Anglo American.