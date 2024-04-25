Copper still isn’t a one-way bet

One worry is that Chinese production capacity for some key copper-intensive goods—especially solar panels and electric vehicles—has now grown so large that the world may struggle to absorb it. That could mean that Chinese production growth and copper demand need to slow too. David Oxley, head of climate economics at Capital Economics, reckons that China will produce 500 gigawatts of “excess" solar panels this year, almost four times the new solar capacity installed in the rest of the world in 2023.