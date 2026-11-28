(Bloomberg) -- Copper climbed the most since April, extending its rebound from an 11-month low earlier this week, as risk appetite returned after a rout fueled by concerns over the artificial intelligence trade.

Futures gained 3.2% on Friday, the biggest intraday jump since April 8, to close around $12,250 a ton. Prices were on track for the first weekly increase since early October. Tin — another metal associated with the AI buildout — also jumped, with zinc, aluminum and lead trading higher as well.

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Metals have been caught up in broad selling triggered by a rout in technology stocks, along with the prospect of interest rate hikes that can cool demand for industrial raw materials. On Friday, US equity-index futures rebounded, while Chinese stocks advanced after the State Council in Beijing reaffirmed its support for markets in a rare midday statement.

Traders who had bet on further declines were forced to buy back copper as sentiment improved, helping accelerate Friday’s rally. The price recovery was probably driven by “concentrated short-covering triggered by the rebound in US equities,” said Harry Jiang, a trader at China-Base Ningbo Group Co. “With Chinese inventories still tight, a bounce like this makes perfect sense.”

The prospect of US tariffs prompted traders to ship huge volumes of copper to the US earlier this year, tightening markets elsewhere. More recently, a squeeze on supplies in China has created a lucrative trading opportunity to ship metal in the other direction. Logistics companies fielded a deluge of inquiries from traders seeking to ship the metal from the US to China, with several shipments booked.

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The Yangshan premium for imported cargoes hit a record $500 a ton last week, but has since fallen to $320, according to data from Shanghai Metals Market. That’s still well above historical levels. The spread between China’s physical spot price and benchmark futures has also narrowed over the past week, but remains substantial. Inventories monitored by the exchange edged higher.

Copper has fallen sharply after hitting a record near $15,000 a ton in September, with concerns over the sustainability of spending on AI data centers weighing on sentiment. Looming US interest-rate hikes added to the pressure. The red metal was 3.2% higher at $11,872.00 a ton on the LME as of 1:24 p.m. in New York. Tin jumped as much as 8.7%, while all other industrial metals traded higher.

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--With assistance from Winnie Zhu and Jacob Lorinc.

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