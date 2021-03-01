OPEN APP
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by 22 to 2,242 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by 22, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,242 per quintal with an open interest of 1,01,530 lots.

For delivery in April, cottonseed oil cake traded higher by 18, or 0.8 per cent, to 2,265 per quintal with an open interest of 63,610 lots. 

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

