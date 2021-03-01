Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets
For delivery in April, cottonseed oil cake traded higher by 18, or 0.8 per cent, to 2,265 per quintal with an open interest of 63,610 lots

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST PTI

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by 22, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,242 per quintal with an open interest of 1,01,530 lots

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by 22 to 2,242 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by 22 to 2,242 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by 22, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,242 per quintal with an open interest of 1,01,530 lots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by 22, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,242 per quintal with an open interest of 1,01,530 lots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

For delivery in April, cottonseed oil cake traded higher by 18, or 0.8 per cent, to 2,265 per quintal with an open interest of 63,610 lots. 

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.