For delivery in April, cottonseed oil cake traded higher by ₹ 18, or 0.8 per cent, to ₹ 2,265 per quintal with an open interest of 63,610 lots

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST

PTI

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by ₹22, or 0.99 per cent, to ₹2,242 per quintal with an open interest of 1,01,530 lots