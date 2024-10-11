Could war in the Gulf push oil to $100 a barrel?

It is hard to guess how the market would respond to such scenarios, if only because Iran’s actions would trigger further reactions from Israel, America and others. America and China, for example, would probably send their navies to reopen the Hormuz Strait. Still, assuming disruptions are big enough to cause shortages of crude that last for a while, then oil prices would probably climb to the point where they curbed appetite for oil, after which they would start falling. Analysts believe such “demand destruction" would occur once crude hit $130 a barrel—roughly the level it peaked at in 2022.