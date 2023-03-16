Credit Suisse crisis fuels gold rally, prices jump highest since February

Credit Suisse crisis fuels gold rally, prices jump highest since February1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:21 AM IST
Gold prices on Wednesday jumped over 1% to their highest since early February as Credit Suisse crisis turned investors away from riskier assets and the incesters moved to the safety of the yellow metal
Gold prices on Wednesday jumped over 1% to their highest since early February as Credit Suisse crisis turned investors away from riskier assets and the incesters moved to the safety of the yellow metal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×