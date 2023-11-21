Crude below $80/barrel to support OMCs in near-term; ONGC, Oil India key beneficiaries of high prices
Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to ₹7.9per litre compared to the historical margin of ₹3.5/litre.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. The three major OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported decent earnings growth in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FT24) with improved gross refinery margins.
