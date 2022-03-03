Crude oil: Experts suggest some caution as prices hit 11-year high

Speaking on the reason for sharp rally in crude oil price these days; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Rising geopolitical tension caused by Russia-Ukraine war and oil producing OPEC countries not accepting the US demand to increase oil production is the major reason for this sharp rally in global crude oil prices. This rally is expected to further continue but it won't be one sided. It is expected to remain highly volatile ahead of the US Fed meeting and we may see sharp upside and downside movement in crude oil prices. So, traders and investors are advised to know their levels and maintain strict stop loss while taking any position in crude oil."