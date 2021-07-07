After missing its six years high by a whisker, crude oil price today dipped to the tune of 0.25 per cent at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and hit ₹5480 per barrel. The crude oil price yesterday had also fallen sharply after scaling near to its six years high of ₹5669 per barrel. In international market, crude oil price at WTI hit its six years high of $76.98 per barrel breaking its previous high of $76.90 per barrel. According to experts, oil prices are expected to remain bearish for next couple of weeks as the market has started discounting the OPEC meeting impact on the crude oil price.

Speaking on the reasons for slide in crude oil price Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "The market has started discounting the impact of OPEC meeting as no concrete result has come out after the recent deadlock between the UAE and OPEC+ nations. So, the overall bias of the crude oil is expected to remain bearish and one should maintain sell on rise strategy keeping the current range of ₹5350 to ₹5630 per barrel at MCX futures. If the crude oil price at MCX breaks ₹5350 mark, it may go down up to ₹5200 per barrel levels."

Standing in sync with Amit Sajeja's views; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL said, "Brent crude oil price has strong resistance at $77 per barrel mark while WTI has strong resistance at $76 per barrel mark. Oil prices in both international and domestic markets are expected to witness some profit-booking as it has scaled to its six years high at WTI and it almost reached to its six years high at MCX as well."

Commenting upon the reasons that may continue to fuel oil price slide Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Crude oil prices may go down due to two major reasons — US increasing oil supply and rising Delta virus fear. But, the way demand for crude oil has been soaring, if the crude oil breaks $77 per barrel mark and sustains above that, then it may further scale up to $86 per barrel mark."

Sachdeva went on to add that the US administration is feeling the pinch of high oil prices adding fuel to the widespread inflationary pressures. They are also in talks with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE in hopes of an agreement that could curtail the rise in prices. Besides, the rift between the two key Gulf allies and absence of any deal would lead other members to start increasing the production on their own which could pressurize prices. She advised traders to maintain strict stop loss while taking any position in crude oil futures.

