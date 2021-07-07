Crude oil futures dip after nearing 6-year high. Experts suggest 'sell on rise'

Sachdeva went on to add that the US administration is feeling the pinch of high oil prices adding fuel to the widespread inflationary pressures. They are also in talks with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE in hopes of an agreement that could curtail the rise in prices. Besides, the rift between the two key Gulf allies and absence of any deal would lead other members to start increasing the production on their own which could pressurize prices. She advised traders to maintain strict stop loss while taking any position in crude oil futures.