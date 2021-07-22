Crude oil price: 'Sell on rise,' say experts as OPEC+ agrees to raise supply

Advising 'sell on rise' strategy to the commodity future traders Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodities & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Overall outlook for crude oil is bearish and any rise in the future oil price should be seen as an opportunity to sell. One should sell crude oil at ₹5,300 per barrel at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for the immediate short-term targets of ₹4,900 per barrel and ₹4,700 per barrel. However, one must maintain the stop loss at ₹5,450 while taking this sell position in crude oil future."

