Crude oil price to US dollar: Top 5 triggers for gold price in short term

According to commodity market experts, overall outlook for gold is positive and it may go up to ₹53,500 levels on MCX in short term. They said that spot gold price is trading in $1,760 to $1,820 per ounce and it may go up to $1,850 levels in short term. They went on to add that gold investors need to remain vigilant about dollar index, commodity prices, US retails sales data expected on 17th August and some more triggers taking place next week.