Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel if Iran-Israel tensions escalate, say experts
Global markets including India sank in trade today on the back of escalating Middle-East tensions. While the volatility in the markets is likely to be short-lived, as per experts, the rising tensions can, however, lead to a surge in crude oil prices.
With the tensions in the Middle East escalating, experts believe that crude oil prices can hit $100 per barrel in the near future if tensions increase.
