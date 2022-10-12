New Delhi: International crude oil prices continued to decline for the third consecutive day on Wednesday amid Covid-19 restrictions in China and appreciating US dollar.

Around 11.35 am, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange pared major losses to traded 0.08% at $94.21 per barrel. The November contract of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $89.13 a barrel, lower by 0.25% from its previous close.

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said that oil prices also traded lower due to gloomy global economic outlook and caution ahead of Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting minutes.

“Crude oil prices declined by 2% and extended losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as recession concerns outweighed supply tightness worries. Further, US relations with the Middle East have likely worsened as OPEC+ decided to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, their biggest supply cut since 2020 despite repeated calls by the US," he said.

Rao added that crude oil may continue to weaken as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7% from July estimate of 2.9%.

Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst with Reliance Securities said that crude prices have started weaker on Wednesday as investors are worried about weakening fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening Covid-19 curbs in China.

China is among the largest importers of crude oil and fall in demand from the country stoke fears of a recession.

The fall in prices comes after five days of rise last week after OPEC+ decided to cut production in November by 2 million barrels per day.