Crude oil prices extend losses for third in a row1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:01 PM IST
Prices fell amid covid-19 restrictions in China, gloomy global economic outlook and appreciating US dollar
Prices fell amid covid-19 restrictions in China, gloomy global economic outlook and appreciating US dollar
Listen to this article
New Delhi: International crude oil prices continued to decline for the third consecutive day on Wednesday amid Covid-19 restrictions in China and appreciating US dollar.