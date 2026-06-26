Crude oil prices fall as shipments through Strait of Hormuz resume; Brent oil below $75 a barrel

Crude oil prices traded lower on Friday and headed for steep weekly losses, as supply concerns eased after more stranded oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures declined 0.56%, to $74.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.50% to $71.56 a barrel.
Brent and WTI crude are both set for losses of nearly 7% this week.
In the previous session, both benchmark contracts rallied over 2% after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman. Iranian authorities said the security of vessels passing outside designated Hormuz routes is not guaranteed, Reuters reported.
Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz increased this week to their highest level since the US-Iran war began in February after a ceasefire deal reopened the waterway, data showed.
However, overall traffic remained a fraction of the daily average of 125 ships passing through the strait before the February 28 conflict began, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, earthquakes in Venezuela that happened on Thursday also raised supply concerns as the country’s vast oil, gas and refining infrastructure so far showed limited damage.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.