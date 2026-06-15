Crude oil prices fall over 4% after US-Iran peace deal to open Strait of Hormuz; Brent oil below $85 a barrel

Crude oil prices crashed more than 4% on Monday after the United States and Iran announced they had reached a peace agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude oil price plunged 3.95% to $83.88 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 4.68% to $80.91. Both contracts tumbled more than 3% on Friday.
The US and Iran will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said the prime minister of Pakistan, whose country has served as a mediator.
“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.
Trump also announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz - a vital maritime chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s crude oil supply transits - would reopen.
“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”
Meanwhile, Iran said that the newly announced agreement with the United States put an “immediate end” to the countries’ war.
(More to come)