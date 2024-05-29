Crude oil prices hit 4-week high on OPEC+ cut expectations, heightened Middle East tensions
Crude oil prices rise on Middle East tensions and OPEC+ output cut expectations, supported by peak U.S. demand.
Crude oil prices have resumed their upward trend in recent sessions to hit multi-week highs, led by rising tensions in the Middle East and expectations of OPEC+ countries extending voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day, which were first implemented in 2023 to bolster global crude oil prices.
