Crude oil prices jump 4% on reports of Israel strikes on Iran; Brent crude above $90 a barrel
Brent oil, the global benchmark, surged 3.94% to $90.54 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures spiked 4.06% to $86.09.
Crude oil prices jumped over 4% on Friday as conflict in the Middle East intensified, with Brent rallying above $90 a barrel in a sudden move higher.
