Crude oil prices jump after Israel strikes on Lebanon; WTI rallies 4%, Brent oil above $96 a barrel

Crude oil prices jumped over 3% on Monday as the Middle East conflict escalated after Israel launched renewed strikes on Lebanon despite a truce between the two countries, eroding hopes for an end to the wider US-Iran war and a restart to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
US crude futures rallied 4.26% to $94.40 per barrel, while Brent crude futures gained 3.82% to $96.65 a barrel.
The expectations of the US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz diminished after the latest strikes by Israel on Lebanon. Iran had made the ceasefire with Lebanon a condition for a peace deal with Washington.
Iran retaliated for the Beirut strikes on its ally Hezbollah by launching missiles at Israel. US President Donald Trump said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate at Iran, Reuters reported.
Israel and Lebanon had on June 3 agreed to a ceasefire following negotiations in Washington, but the violence continued.
The US and Israel also had halted their attacks on Iran in early April, but with Tehran continued to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
(More to come)