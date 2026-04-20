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Crude oil prices jump as rising US-Iran tensions keeps Strait of Hormuz closed; Brent oil above $95 a barrel

The US-Iran war ceasefire is due to run until Tuesday, but is in doubt after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

Ankit Gohel
Published20 Apr 2026, 06:40 AM IST
Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel.
Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel.(Photo: Reuters)
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Crude oil prices jumped as rising US-Iran tensions in the Middle East restricted shipping in and out of the Gulf, with Iran re-imposing its de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 7.49% to $90.13 a barrel.

The US-Iran war ceasefire is due to run until Tuesday, but is in doubt after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

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