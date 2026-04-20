Crude oil prices jump as rising US-Iran tensions keeps Strait of Hormuz closed; Brent oil above $95 a barrel

Crude oil prices jumped as rising US-Iran tensions in the Middle East restricted shipping in and out of the Gulf, with Iran re-imposing its de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil price rallied 6.10% to $95.89 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 7.49% to $90.13 a barrel.

The US-Iran war ceasefire is due to run until Tuesday, but is in doubt after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran’s top military command vowed to retaliate.

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