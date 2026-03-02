Subscribe

Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Brent oil, WTI crude oil prices jump as US-Israel-Iran war escalates; Strait of Hormuz shut

Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran and Iran responded with more missile barrages. Iran has said it has closed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Asian governments and refiners to assess oil stockpiles.

Ankit Gohel
Updated2 Mar 2026, 07:38:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Brent crude futures prices surged to $82.37, the highest since January 2025, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Brent crude futures prices surged to $82.37, the highest since January 2025, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.(Photo: AP)

Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Crude oil prices jumped over 7% to multi-months high levels on Monday as war in the Middle East escalated, following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, with the vital Strait of Hormuz effectively shut, several tankers damaged and shipments disrupted from the key producing region.

Brent crude futures prices surged to $82.37, the highest since January 2025, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday. Brent crude oil price rallied 7.60% to $78.41 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 7.19% to $71.86.

Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran and Iran responded with more missile barrages. The attacks resulted in ships with collateral damage as missiles hit at least three tankers off the Gulf coast and killed one seafarer.

Iran has said it has closed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Asian governments and refiners to assess oil stockpiles, Reuters reported.

Stay tuned to our Crude Oil Prices Live Blog for the latest updates.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
2 Mar 2026, 07:38:29 AM IST

Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Brent oil price rises above $80 a barrel

Brent crude futures prices surged to $82.37, the highest since January 2025, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Brent crude oil price rallied 7.60% to $78.41 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rallied 7.19% to $71.86.

2 Mar 2026, 07:37:12 AM IST

Crude Oil Prices LIVE: Crude oil prices jump over 7% on US-Iran-Israel war

Crude oil prices jumped over 7% to multi-months high levels on Monday as war in the Middle East escalated, following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, with the vital Strait of Hormuz effectively shut, several tankers damaged and shipments disrupted from the key producing region.

Crude Oil PricesCrude OilBrent OilWTI Crude
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesCrude Oil Prices LIVE: Brent oil, WTI crude oil prices jump as US-Israel-Iran war escalates; Strait of Hormuz shut
Read Next Story