Crude oil prices on track for sharp weekly decline amid Fed's hawkish stance, surge in US stockpiles
Brent and WTI prices declined due to demand concerns and US interest rates. Fed's cautious stance on rate cuts affected prices. US stockpiles increased, while Russia exceeded production quota. OPEC+ meeting in June likely to extend output cuts to balance global supply.
Crude oil prices have been highly volatile this week, with various factors causing traders to remain concerned about demand. Notably, prices have been on a downward trend since the start of April and are on track to hit a three-month low.
