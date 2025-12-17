Crude oil prices rebound 1.5% but trade below $60 per barrel: Where is it headed in near term?

Oil prices climbed over 1.5% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a “total and complete” blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers travelling to and from Venezuela, stoking renewed geopolitical tensions amid ongoing demand concerns.

Brent crude futures gained 87 cents, or 1.5%, to trade at $59.79 per barrel by 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 85 cents, also up 1.5%, to $56.12 per barrel. However, crude oil prices remain below $60 per barrel.

“Crude oil extended its decline and made 5 years low in international market amid progress in Russia–Ukraine peace negotiations and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data. Reports that Ukraine has shared a revised peace proposal with the U.S. raised expectations of a ceasefire, which could lead to increased Russian oil supplies in global markets. Additionally, softer U.S. retail sales and ADP employment data added pressure on prices,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

What's driving the crude oil prices? Oil prices closed near five-year lows in the previous session as progress in Russia–Ukraine peace negotiations raised expectations that Western sanctions on Moscow could be relaxed, potentially increasing supply at a time when global demand remains weak.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering or exiting Venezuela, stating that he now considers the country’s leadership a foreign terrorist organisation.

Despite these developments, Asian crude traders noted that renewed buying in futures—after prices fell below $60 a barrel a day earlier—also played a significant role in lifting oil prices on Wednesday.

"The price is sentiment-driven by the Venezuelan news for today, but overall, export volumes from Venezuela are relatively small in the global supply share. With all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine discussions, the market is still under downside risk," a trader was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Crude oil prices outlook Rahul Kalantri expects crude oil prices to remain volatile in the near term.

“Crude oil is having support at $55.15-54.50 and resistance is at $57.20-58.00 in today’s session. In INR crude oil has support at ₹5,000,-4,940 while resistance at ₹5,150-5,215,” Kalantri said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities anticipates that Brent is likely to average to $61.5 per barrel in 2026. “We expect Brent to average to USD61.5/b in 2026 in the backdrop of increased competition in the market as a result of relentless supply of oil from the US at lower prices, gradual continued unwinding of cuts by OPEC+ and possible removal of sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.”

