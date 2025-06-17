Crude oil prices recover as Israel-Iran war escalates; MCX crude near ₹6,200 per barrel

Crude oil prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher Tuesday, as the intensifying Israel-Iran war increased prospects of disruption in oil supplies from the Middle East.

MCX crude oil prices opened higher at ₹6,189 per barrel as against its previous close of ₹6,171. MCX crude oil June futures prices fell over 2% in the previous session.

At 9:10 AM, MCX crude oil prices were trading 0.34% higher at ₹6,192 per barrel after hitting a high of ₹6,203 level.

In the international market, oil prices climbed over 2% during the day after US President Donald Trump urged “everyone” to evacuate Tehran, increasing the prospect of deepening unrest in the region.

Brent crude futures rose 0.30% to $73.45 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.31% to $71.99 - both having risen more than 2% earlier in the trading session.

Both crude benchmarks settled over 1% lower on Monday amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions, following media reports suggesting that Iran was seeking to de-escalate hostilities.

However, the situation deteriorated on Tuesday, the fifth day of the Middle East conflict, as Iranian media reported explosions and intense air defence activity in Tehran. Meanwhile, air raid sirens were heard in Tel Aviv in response to incoming Iranian missile attacks.

“Traders are also grappling with the prospect of new tariffs from President Trump in the coming weeks and the rapid increase of production quotas by OPEC+, which could significantly impact the oil market,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Also Read | Treasury Selloff From Israel-Iran Tensions Is Likely to Linger

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies, including Russia — collectively known as OPEC+, which accounts for roughly half of global oil production — stated on Monday that they expect the global economy to remain resilient in the second half of the year.

The group also revised down its forecast for oil supply growth from the US and other non-OPEC producers in 2026.

Crude Oil Price Outlook According to Jigar Trivedi, MCX crude oil June futures may appreciate to ₹6,250 per barrel as the outlook is positive.

Rahul Kalantri expects crude oil prices to remain volatile and find support at $70.90 - $70.00 and resistance at $72.30 - $73.00 in today’s session.

“MCX crude oil has support at ₹6,080 - 6,000 while resistance is at ₹6,270 - 6,350,” Kalantri said.