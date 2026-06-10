Crude oil prices rise after US launches strikes against Iran; Brent oil near $92 a barrel

Crude oil prices rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a seven-week low touched in the previous session, after the US military launched new strikes against Iran. A large drop in US crude stocks also supported the oil prices.
Brent futures rose 0.42% to $91.83 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.36% to $88.52 a barrel.
Brent oil prices had settled at its lowest on Tuesday since April 17, while WTI had closed down at its weakest since May 29.
The US military launched airstrikes on Iran following the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter overnight near the Strait of Hormuz that President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. Tehran vowed to respond, in a fresh escalation that threatens to unravel a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.
At the same time, Tehran has continued to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.
US crude oil inventories fell last week for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, Reuters reported, quoting market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.
Crude stocks fell by 9.12 million barrels in the week ended June 5, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.19 million barrels, the report said.
Lower US inventories could hurt exports and push up crude oil prices.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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