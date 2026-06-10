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Crude oil prices rise after US launches strikes against Iran; Brent oil near $92 a barrel

US crude oil inventories fell last week for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, Reuters reported, quoting market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Ankit Gohel
Published10 Jun 2026, 07:18 AM IST
Brent oil prices had settled at its lowest on Tuesday since April 17, while WTI had closed down at its weakest since May 29.
Brent oil prices had settled at its lowest on Tuesday since April 17, while WTI had closed down at its weakest since May 29.(Photo: AFP)
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Crude oil prices rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a seven-week low touched in the previous session, after the US military launched new strikes against Iran. A large drop in US crude stocks also supported the oil prices.

Brent futures rose 0.42% to $91.83 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.36% to $88.52 a barrel.

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Brent oil prices had settled at its lowest on Tuesday since April 17, while WTI had closed down at its weakest since May 29.

The US military launched airstrikes on Iran following the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter overnight near the Strait of Hormuz that President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. Tehran vowed to respond, in a fresh escalation that threatens to unravel a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Also Read | US Iran War LIVE: Iran attacks US fleet in Bahrain in response to US strikes

At the same time, Tehran has continued to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

US Crude Inventories

US crude oil inventories fell last week for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, Reuters reported, quoting market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

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Crude stocks fell by 9.12 million barrels in the week ended June 5, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.19 million barrels, the report said.

Lower US inventories could hurt exports and push up crude oil prices.

Read all Commodity Market news here

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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