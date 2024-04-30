Crude oil prices set to end April flat amid easing Middle East tensions
Brent crude futures saw a slight increase in April, while WTI crude futures experienced a minor decline. Market tensions eased off after Iran's attack on Israel, with no immediate impact on oil production.
Crude oil prices are poised to conclude the month of April without much change, following a notable 13% rally (Brent crude) witnessed during the first quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q1CY24), driven by OPEC cuts (the source of about a third of the world’s oil), optimism regarding economic recovery, and conflicts in energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started