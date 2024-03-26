Crude oil prices to trade with upside bias over geopolitical tensions; Brent may hit $90-$95/bbl in near-term
Global crude oil prices rose sharply by 5.9 per cent over the past month crossing the $86 per barrel mark for the first time since November 2023 --responding to seasonal tightening in physical markets, supply cut extensions, and a pick-up in geo-political tensions. According to a report by ICICI Bank Research, the upside bias in crude oil prices is merging from geopolitical conflicts and crude is likely to trade with an upside bias in the near-term.
