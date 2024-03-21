Oil prices drop on weaker US fuel demand, Gaza ceasefire report; Brent rebounds to $85/bbl
This comes hours after the US Federal Reserve maintained its key interest rates at 5.25-5.50 per cent for the fifth straight meeting.
Oil prices declined on Thursday, March 21, pressured by weaker US gasoline demand data and reports of a United Nations draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. This comes hours after the US Federal Reserve maintained its key interest rates at 5.25-5.50 per cent for the fifth straight meeting.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started