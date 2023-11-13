Crude oil to average $120/bbl in 2024; high prices to hit world GDP growth on Middle East-led supply cuts: Fitch
According to Fitch's September GEO, a scenario with average oil prices of $75 per barrel in 2024 and $70 per barrel in 2025 could be upended if oil prices spike to $120 per barrel in 2024 and $100 per barrel in 2025 due to supply restrictions.
Higher-than-expected oil prices, stemming from potential disruptions in the Middle East's oil supply due to conflicts, could significantly impact global economic growth and lead to a surge in inflation, Fitch Ratings said in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) report.
