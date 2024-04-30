Brent may hit $95/bbl in near-term, Q2FY25 target price raised by $5/bbl on geopolitical risk premium: ICICI Bank
Brent crude prices had breached the $90/barrel mark last month in response to what appeared to be a build-up of tensions between Israel and Iran
Global crude oil prices continued to rise by two per cent over the last month responding an increase in geo-political tensions, even as physical markets turned less tight. Brent crude prices had breached the $90/barrel mark during the period in a response to what appeared to be a build-up of tensions between Israel and Iran. According to a report by ICICI Bank Research, Brent may hit $95/barrel-mark in the near-term over geopolitical uncertainties.
