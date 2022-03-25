Crude prices ease over hopes of emergency stock release

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the last two days, retail prices of petrol and diesel increased by ₹1.60 cumulatively as daily price revision resumed on 22 March after a around four months. Pump prices of transport fuels, however, were steady on Thursday.
NEW DELHI :
Crude oil prices eased on Thursday amid high volatility as the International Energy Agency (IEA) discussed a possible further release of more oil from its emergency inventory in a coordinated manner.
Brent prices surpassed the $123 mark during early trade on Thursday before declining later in the day. At the time of writing the story, the May contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $119.40, lower by 1.81% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate declined 1.83% to $112.83 per barrel.
High global crude oil prices have a major impact on India as the country imports 85% of its energy requirements.
Oil marketing companies would continue to raise retail fuel prices in a staggered manner. with an increase of around $40 per barrel compared with the November levels in crude prices and no commensurate hike in petrol and diesel rates, experts suggested.
The ongoing pressure on the Indian crude basket will have adverse growth and inflation effects, said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India.
“Our estimates for FY23 suggest that if the price of the Indian crude basket increases by $25 per barrel with reference to a baseline of $75 per barrel, growth may fall by about 70 basis points and consumer price index inflation may increase by 100 basis points," Srivastava said.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increased prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and other cities in NCR the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. CNG price in Delhi has been increased by ₹1 per kg to ₹59.01 per kg, and the price of PNG has also been increased by ₹1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹36.61 per SCM in the national capital. This is the third increase in CNG prices in a month.
Moody’s Investors Service, has said in a report that during the four months when fuel prices were static despite a surge in crude prices Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC’s) revenue loss was around “$1-$1.1 billion, while that of BPCL and HPCL (was) about $550-$650 million". It adds up to $2.25 billion (about ₹19,000 crore).
