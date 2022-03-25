Crude prices ease over hopes of emergency stock release

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increased prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and other cities in NCR the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. CNG price in Delhi has been increased by ₹1 per kg to ₹59.01 per kg, and the price of PNG has also been increased by ₹1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹36.61 per SCM in the national capital. This is the third increase in CNG prices in a month.