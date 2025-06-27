Crude prices fall after report of OPEC planning August output boost

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell on Friday, reversing gains after a report that OPEC was planning to hike production in August following an increase planned for July.

Brent crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.37%, to $67.48 a barrel by 1615 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 20 cents, or 0.31%, to $65.04.

Four delegates from OPEC , which includes allies of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, said the group was set to boost production by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) following a similar size output increase already planned for July.

"The report about an OPEC increase came out and prices cratered," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with Price Futures Group.

Crude prices were already headed for a 12% decline for the week following the cease-fire between Israel and Iran.

During the 12-day war that started after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities on June 13, Brent prices rose briefly to above $80 a barrel before slumping to $67 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an Iran-Israel ceasefire.

"The market has almost entirely shrugged off the geopolitical risk premiums from almost a week ago as we return to a fundamentals-driven market," said Rystad analyst Janiv Shah.

He said the market was also keeping an eye on the July 6 meeting of the OPEC group of oil producers, adding that summer demand indicators were key as well.

Flynn said expectations of higher demand in the coming months gave crude a boost earlier on Friday.

"We're getting a demand premium on oil," Flynn said.

Prices had also been supported earlier in Friday's session by multiple oil inventory reports that showed strong draws in middle distillates, said Tamas Varga, a PVM Oil Associates analyst.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil and fuel inventories fell a week earlier, with refining activity and demand rising. [EIA/S]

Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed that independently held gasoil stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell to their lowest in over a year, while Singapore's middle distillates inventories declined as net exports climbed week on week.

Additionally, China's Iranian oil imports surged in June as shipments accelerated before the Israel-Iran conflict and demand from independent refineries improved, analysts said.

China is the world's top oil importer and biggest buyer of Iranian crude. It bought more than 1.8 million barrels per day of Iranian crude from June 1-20, according to ship-tracker Vortexa, a record high based on the firm's data.