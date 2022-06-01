Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Crude prices higher on EU ban on Russian oil

Crude prices higher on EU ban on Russian oil

Oil prices had rallied within a hair of $120, the highest since early March, following the EU's decision to ban Russian oil imports. (Photo: Bloomberg) 
2 min read . 11:27 AM ISTRituraj Baruah

  • EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, giving way to the region's toughest sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine three months ago

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices extended gains on Wednesday following the European Union’s decision to ban import of Russian oil, albeit in a phased manner.

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices extended gains on Wednesday following the European Union’s decision to ban import of Russian oil, albeit in a phased manner.

EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, giving way to the region's toughest sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, giving way to the region's toughest sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Import of Russian crude will be phased in over six months and on refined products over eight months. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary and two other landlocked central European countries.

The lifting of lockdown restrictions in China's financial hub Shanghai boosted demand prospects and supported prices, analysts said. 

Crude, however, is trading lower than the highs hit on Tuesday.

At 1105am today, Brent July futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $116.09 per barrel, up 0.42% from previous close. The West Texas Intermediate futures on the NYMEX rose 0.49% to $115.23 a barrel.

Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities, said, “Crude oil’s rally fizzled out following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil. Earlier, prices rallied within a hair of $120, the highest since early March, as the latest round of EU sanctions would forbid buying oil from Russia delivered by sea but includes a temporary exemption for pipelines."

He noted that exempting Russia from oil-production targets could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other producers in the cartel to pump more crude.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Market is also eyeing forthcoming OPEC+ meetings and their stance on the crude oil output. If the OPEC+ maintains status-quo on output, it could further support prices," Kalantri said, adding that crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile ahead of the release of US crude inventory data.

Back home, retail prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged in India for the 10th straight day. In Delhi, petrol is priced at 96.72 per litre, while diesel is selling for 89.62 a litre.

-