NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices rose in early deals on Tuesday as members of the European Union (EU) agreed to cut oil imports from Russia by as much as 90% by the end of 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said, “I welcome the #EUCO agreement tonight on oil sanctions against Russia. This will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year."

The embargo will include oil and petroleum products but it would temporarily exempt oil delivered from Russia by pipeline in a bid to allow Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to trim Russian supplies.

At 1014 am, Brent July contract on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $123.20, up over 1.26% from previous close. West Texas Intermediate futures on NYMEX jumped 2.97% to $118.49 a barrel.

Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities, said, easing of covid-19 restrictions in China has also boosted demand hopes and supported prices. “We expect crude oil prices to remain strong in today’s session."

Despite a rise in global crude prices, domestic petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for ninth consecutive day. In the national capital, petrol sold for ₹96.72 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹89.62 per litre.

Retail prices were last revised on 22 May, a day after after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel.

