OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Crude rises on Gazprom move
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Crude oil prices climbed more than 1% in early trading on Tuesday after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced plans to drastically cut gas supplies to Europe.

Starting Wednesday, the Russian state-controlled company plans to reduce gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to just 20% capacity. This comes as the West intensifies efforts to corner Russia for its invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

Traders expect that the move by Gazprom would lead European nations to switch to crude oil to meet their energy requirements.

Around 10.30 am, the September contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $106.45 per barrel, 1.24% higher from its previous close. The September contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on NYMEX rose 1.27% to $97.93 a barrel.

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities noted that the rise in oil prices also comes on the back of a weak dollar and persistent supply risks relating to Russia.

“Western countries are planning to put a cap on Russian crude oil price while Russian natural gas supply to Europe remains challenged. However, weighing on crude price are demand concerns amid disappointing economic data, downbeat growth forecasts and persisting virus concerns in China. Crude may struggle for direction as growth worries counter supply risks; however the general bias may remain weak if risk sentiment weakens again," Rao said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities, said Libya’s National Oil Corporation said it aimed to bring back production to 1.2 million barrels per day in a fortnight, from around 860,000 barrels currently.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout