Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 12:25 AM IST
Crude oil prices climbed more than 1% in early trading on Tuesday after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced plans to drastically cut gas supplies to Europe
NEW DELHI : Crude oil prices climbed more than 1% in early trading on Tuesday after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced plans to drastically cut gas supplies to Europe.