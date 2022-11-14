Cryptocurrency prices today crash: Bitcoin falls 5%; dogecoin, Shiba Inu tumble 10% each2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 09:33 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continued to fall over the weekend with the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading nearly 5% lower at $16,103. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was almost down over 5% in the last 24 hours to $845 billion, as per CoinGecko.