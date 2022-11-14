“As markets reacted to the latest news surrounding FTX being hacked, most cryptocurrencies continued to fall over the weekend. After a week of turbulence, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still trading in red, maintaining this sentiment due to sustained selling. BTC is back to the $16,000 level. If bulls can keep BTC above the current level, we might see a trend toward $17,000. Else, there are chances that BTC could reach the $15,500 level soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has dipped about 6% in the past 24 hours. ETH has also breached its monthly support of $1245, which shows the seller's strength in the market. ETH's support now lies at $1100 and $1000, while the resistance level is at $1254," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

