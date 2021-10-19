Day traders are driving uranium prices higher

Behind the rally: a run-up in uranium prices driven by individual traders, who have flocked to a new trust that gives a cheap and easy way of betting on the nuclear-fuel market. The Toronto-listed trust, run by Sprott Asset Management LP, has twice raised new cash from shareholders and snapped up uranium since the summer. Its shares have climbed to $12.49, up 49% from their inception in July.

