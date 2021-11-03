As per a recent World Gold Council (WGC) report, demand for gold in India for the September quarter (Q3) rose 47% to 139.1 tonnes against last. In an interview with Mint, Somasundaram PR, regional CEO, India, WGC, shared his views on price outlook and demand during the December quarter as well as on digital gold.

Edited Excerpts:

Can you give insights into gold demand for Q3?

In India, last year was a complete lockdown, so whatever sales happened were essentially because of a couple of centres reopening in September. So, compared to that, we have a 47% jump. Total demand for last quarter was 139 tonnes, and is even better than what we saw in 2019 third quarter. While demand has gone up just by 47%, imports actually surged 187% in Q3. So, against 89 tonnes last year, we have total imports of 256 tonnes in the last quarter.

What kind of demand are you expecting this festival season?

What we are seeing is that imports have gone much ahead of demand. The trade sentiment is pretty high, and there is stocking up for the festival season. Clearly, these prices are very attractive because people have even seen highs of ₹55,000. We also seem to have a better grip on the pandemic. Monsoons have been very good, so that’s going to put more income in the hands of rural and tier III, tier IV customers. On top of all this, we also have these social functions such as weddings, and this quarter has more auspicious days than you have ever seen. So, a combination of all this is going to make December the best quarter seen in several years.

Can you put demand level in numbers?

It is a little difficult to give an estimate, but I can give you the figures that we have seen in the past. The fourth quarter of 2014 saw 226 tonnes demand. Then 236, 244, 242, 236, 194 and 186 tonnes; this is how it has moved for Q4 of every year following. Even in the demonetization quarter, it was 244 tons. So, we are talking about 240-220, or say 200-250 tonnes demand for December quarter this year.

The highest ever demand for December quarter was seen in 2010 at 296 tonnes.

With the demand coming back, can expect prices to rise?

No. Actually, what happens is that demand doesn’t drive gold’s price. Gold demand reacts to price in the short term. In the long term, demand has a significant influence on price – there is no doubt. But in the very short run, it is factors such as inflation, monsoon, duty, price, which drive demand. We just recently released a report called ‘Drivers of Gold Demand’, which said that a 1% increase in inflation leads to a 2.76% increase in demand. Actually, investment demand increases 4%. For the short term, demand is not a factor. It’s more of US interest rates and other geopolitical factors.

What kind of demand has been driven by digital gold in India?

Digital gold is sold by two refiners and one marketplace. It has definitely caught the fancy of millennials, young people, and small savers as it is available 24x7. It has definitely grown, but it is still--all put together--a very small portion of the market. Digital gold is a transparent form of buying, it is transparent on price, absolutely safe on purity, and insolvency proof and all these features are very positive. Given all this, it is bound to grow. At this point in time, it is restricted to small ticket wallets. Aggregate wise it’s not big on volume, but in terms of the impact it is creating on the gold market, the sentiment, and the ability of people to buy gold, I think it would be one of the biggest changes we have seen in the market. It might become a big thing, provided there is a regulatory framework, which is what the industry is working on.

