Digital gold is sold by two refiners and one marketplace. It has definitely caught the fancy of millennials, young people, and small savers as it is available 24x7. It has definitely grown, but it is still--all put together--a very small portion of the market. Digital gold is a transparent form of buying, it is transparent on price, absolutely safe on purity, and insolvency proof and all these features are very positive. Given all this, it is bound to grow. At this point in time, it is restricted to small ticket wallets. Aggregate wise it’s not big on volume, but in terms of the impact it is creating on the gold market, the sentiment, and the ability of people to buy gold, I think it would be one of the biggest changes we have seen in the market. It might become a big thing, provided there is a regulatory framework, which is what the industry is working on.