Deepak Nitrite Ltd’s investors would have hoped for some succour from the news that the Indian government is considering levying an anti-dumping duty on imports of Diamino Stilbene Disulphonic Acid (Dasda) from China. Deepak’s stand has been vindicated as the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has found merit in its complaint. The DGTR proposed a reference-price-based duty where importers would pay the difference between the arrival price and a reference price of $3,453 per tonne.
Deepak Nitrite has Dasda ruling, backward integration tailwinds
SummaryIndia’s move to tax Chinese Dasda imports and Deepak Nitrite’s new vertical integration offer a path to margin recovery.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd’s investors would have hoped for some succour from the news that the Indian government is considering levying an anti-dumping duty on imports of Diamino Stilbene Disulphonic Acid (Dasda) from China. Deepak’s stand has been vindicated as the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has found merit in its complaint. The DGTR proposed a reference-price-based duty where importers would pay the difference between the arrival price and a reference price of $3,453 per tonne.
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