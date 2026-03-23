Deepak Nitrite has Dasda ruling, backward integration tailwinds

Deepak Nitrite Ltd’s investors would have hoped for some succour from the news that the Indian government is considering levying an anti-dumping duty on imports of Diamino Stilbene Disulphonic Acid (Dasda) from China. Deepak’s stand has been vindicated as the Directorate General of ​Trade Remedies (DGTR) has found merit in its complaint. The DGTR proposed a reference-price-based duty where importers ‌would pay the difference between the arrival price and a reference price of $3,453 per tonne.