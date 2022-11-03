Demand for gold jewellery soars to pre-pandemic level

Mehta’s claims on robust demand are backed by quarterly updates given by India’s largest listed organized jewellers. Titan said the jewellery division grew 18% in the second quarter “on a high base of the second quarter of FY22 that had elements of pent-up demand and spillover purchases of a covid-disrupted the first quarter FY22". The company refused to divulge the numbers as it is in the silent period ahead of the September quarter earnings announcements. Kalyan Jewellers said its India standalone operations recorded revenue growth of about 14% in the September quarter, compared to the same period of the previous year, “despite a strong base the second quarter of the previous financial year, and benefitted from pent-up demand caused by covid-driven lockdowns in various parts of India in the first quarter of FY22".

