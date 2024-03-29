Gold glitters: Jewellers bet big on Gudi Padwa, Akshay Tritya and wedding season to drive demand despite rising prices
India is one of the largest markets for gold, and growing affluence is driving demand, says the World Gold Council.
Gold prices in India continued to sparkle throughout the fiscal year 2023-2024, propelled by escalating geopolitical tensions globally. The yellow metal exhibited significant volatility, primarily influenced by decelerating growth in advanced economies and the monetary tightening policies pursued by global central banks in response to elevated inflation levels.
