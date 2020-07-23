Deferral of capital expenditure this fiscal and likely demand recovery next fiscal will also support credit profiles of steel firms. The percentage fall in sales volume on-year is likely to be in high single digits this fiscal mainly because domestic demand evaporated in the first quarter following the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns. A likely recovery during the rest of this fiscal – stemming from pent-up demand, government spending on rural housing and roads, and growth in lower-margin exports – may not be enough to offset the first-quarter blow.